Hammad Azhar warns public of inflation, unemployment following govt-IMF deal

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar on Wednesday warned public to get ready for further inflation as government of Pakistan locked the loan deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Taking to Twitter, the former minister said that the incumbent governments is in talks with the IMF for “inflation package”. While he added that the government has yielded in front of IMF.

He further said a flood of unemployment will come in the country.

Hammad also said that the “imported government” will be working on every tactic to forge the next general elections by stealing the rights of voters.

Pakistan is getting closer to receiving IMF loan tranche as the major development surfaced wherein Pakistan side and IMF reached an understanding.

According to sources familiar with the development, the IMF agreed with Pakistan’s economic measures and budget targets.

Sources said that the agreement was reached after the government took measures to satisfy the terms and conditions laid forth by the IMF for the resumption of the $6-billion loan program.

Accordingly, the Pakistan side agreed to increase the tax target from Rs7,005 billion to Rs7,450 billion and custom duty from Rs950 billion to Rs1005 billion for the next fiscal.