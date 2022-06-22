Deposit inflows in Roshan Digital Account (RDA) recorded highest ever daily figure on Tuesday as $57 million were deposited in a single day.

According to a message by official twitter handle of the State Bank of Pakistan with the significant increase, total deposits in RDA have crossed $4.5bn till June 21, 2022.

At the end May 2022 total 416,837 accounts were opened under RDA with an inflow of $ 4,356 million while in the current month $169 million were deposited through Roshan Digital Accounts up to June 21, 2022.

The central bank termed it another historic day in Roshan Digital Account and expressed gratitude to oversees Pakistanis for their continuous trust and commitment.