Lahore

Money Laundering Case: Court grants interim bail to Moonis Elahi

National

PSP leader Rizwan Kakvi joins PTI

Islamabad

PM expresses grief over loss of precious lives due to earthquake in Afghanistan

Islamabad

Rain-windstorm with thundershower expected in major cities

Lahore

Didn’t waste time during 14-year imprisonment: Asif Zardari

Islamabad

Earthquake jolts parts of KP, Punjab

Karachi

Karachi Games to be held on Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan, says Wahab

Karachi

LG Minister for taking precautionary steps before monsoon

Karachi

CM Murad directs police to show zero tolerance against lawlessness

Karachi

Court issues notice to FIA over plea against Dania Malik

