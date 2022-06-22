Modern hockey’s complete awareness need of the hour: Dutch coach

LAHORE -Legendary Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans delivered a lecture about modern hockey in the training camp being organised by Sports Board Punjab in collaboration with Rana Zaheer Hockey Academy at National Hockey Stadium Pitch-2 here on Tuesday. Roelant Oltmans, who is in Pakistan for supervising a 2-week hockey training camp, elaborated different features of modern hockey with the help of charts. “It is the right time for Pakistan players, coaches, managers and other team officials to get adapted with modern hockey and its requirements because understanding modern hockey and its complete awareness is a need of the hour,” he added. DG Sports Punjab Javed Chohan urged the Pakistan players to fully exploit this opportunity and learn modern hockey techniques from world class coach Roelant Oltmans. “More than 60 U-21 players (30 each from SBP and Rana Zaheer Hockey Academy) are undergoing training during the 2-week camp. As many as 10 local coaches (five each from SBP and Rana Zaheer Academy) are also taking part in training camp,” he added. Chohan said the SBP is utilising all resources to regain lost glory in hockey. “The purpose of the high-profile training camp is to make our coaches and players aware about modern hockey” The participating players of training camp also took part in rigorous physical exercise after the lecture. The hockey training camp will conclude on June 28, 2022.