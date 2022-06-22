A banking court in Lahore granted interim bail to Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leader Moonsi Elahi on Wednesday in money laundering case filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

According to details, the court has stopped FIA to arrest Moonis Elahi till July 4.

While the court has ordered Elahi to cooperate during the investigation of the case.

After the hearing, Moonis said that he has applied for bail on the advice of his lawyers.

Earlier, the agency’s corporate crime circle booked Moonis, Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and six others on charges of money laundering in an alleged sugar scam.