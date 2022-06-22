NSC discusses talks with TTP, situation along Pak-Afghan border

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Wednesday that negotiations with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) will be held under the Constitution of Pakistan.

Sanaullah was addressing a press conference alongside Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb after an important meeting on national security was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“A detailed session was held on the [security situation], where the military leadership briefed the committee,” the interior minister told the journalists.

Sanaullah assured that negotiations will be held under the constitution and peace will be secured through the talks.

The meeting of the parliamentary committee took place at the Prime Minister’s Office, where representatives from all coalition partners, security apparatus, and other officials were present.

The interior minister, without specifying a date, said an in-camera session of Parliament will be called to take lawmakers into confidence regarding the decisions related to national security.

Moving on, the interior minister responded to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s allegations about the amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law.

Sanaullah said by amending the law, the government has abolished the anti-graft watchdog’s ability to secure a 90-day remand. “PTI […] and Usman Buzdar will benefit from it as well.”

The interior minister said Khan claims that nobody can be arrested after the amendments made to NAB law. “You (Imran Khan) should be happy, even if you can’t be arrested.”

“In your government, the previous laws were still intact. What did you do? Against whom were you able to prove a case in the last 3.5 years?” the interior minister asked.

The interior minister alleged that Khan misused the institutions to make false cases against his political opponents, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The former prime minister a day earlier called for throwing incumbent rulers behind bars for “shamelessly” passing the amendments to the NAB law.

“They should be put in jail for their shamelessness. Nobody can pass such laws the way this government did,” the PTI chairman said while speaking during a press conference.

Sanaullah, repeating Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar’s statement, said that the new NAB law includes 85% of the amendments that the PTI made through ordinances.