Pakistan taekwondo team off to Korea to feature in Asian C’ships

LAHORE – Pakistan taekwondo team has left for South Korea via Dubai through a private airline to feature in the 7th Asian Poomsae, the 25th Asian Kyorugi and the Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships 2022.

The national taekwondo team will start their tour by taking part in training sessions on June 22. The Asian Poomsae event will get underway at Chuncheon City on June 23 while the 25th Asian Taekwondo Kyorugi Championship will be held from June 24-27. The 2022 Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championship is scheduled to be played from June 27.

Before their departure at Jinnah International Airport, the Kukkiwon coach Master Seongoh Choi of Korea said that Pakistani players are highly talented and keen learners as well. “Pakistani athletes have worked hard and undergone rigorous training for the Asian events and are also mentally and physically fit. Hopefully, they will give their hundred per cent performance to make it to the victory podium,” Seongoh Choi said.

South Asian Games gold medalist Haroon Khan said: “It is a matter of pride for us to represent the country at international events. All players are upbeat and aspire to give their best to produce remarkable results for the country and win laurels.” Chief of Army Staff G-One Championship gold medalist Hamza Saeed said: “The best international outfits and players will participate in the events, who aim for victory in these prestigious events.”

Female athletes Flower Zaheer and Fatima Tuz Zehra said: “The participation in these events will help us gain experience and also gain international exposure to polish our games. Besides, we will get an opportunity to interact with the best world players and coaches by playing alongside them which will add to our experience.”

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) President Lt Col (R) Waseem Ahmad Janjua said: “Our players’ participation in the 10-day training and coaching camp in Iran earlier this month will be instrumental in the team’s good performance. The world’s best outfits are featuring in these events but our team is also well-prepared and I hope that they will produce good results and fetch medals for the country.”