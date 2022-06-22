PBCC to hold All Pakistan Super League as part of preparations for Blind CWC

LAHORE – The All Pakistan Super League will kick off from June 23 to 29 at Ayub Medical College Ground, Abbottabad as part of the preparations for the 3rd Blind Cricket World Cup to be held in India from December 4 to 17. “We have high hopes for the World Cup and we are working hard on the players as we want to send a tough team comprising a blend of youth and experienced players in the mega event. We are holding the league to prepare the players for the World Cup,” said PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah. Sultan said a total of 56 players including international, top domestic and emerging would participate in the league. “Four teams will feature in the league including Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. As many as 14 players will be included in each team to play six matches each,” he said and added that the final would be played on June 29 and the top two teams on the points table will qualify for the final. He was of the view that a total of 21 players would be shortlisted from the league for the World Cup. “Out of 21 the final line of 17 players will be finalized for the World Cup. Fitness tests of players will also be conducted prior to the league,” he said.