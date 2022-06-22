News Desk

PCB announces Test squad for Sri Lanka series

Pakistan Cricket Board has announced an eighteen-member national test squad for the tour of Sri Lanka.

Babar Azam will lead the squad in two test matches series.

The squad includes Muhammad Rizwan (Vice-Captain), Abdullah Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haaris Rauf, Hassan Ali, Imam ul Haq, Muhammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfraz Ahmad, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Yasir Shah.

The first test match will be played at Galle from 16th to 20th of next month while the second test at Colombo from 24th to 28th of next month.

