News Desk

PM expresses grief over loss of precious lives due to earthquake in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives due to the earthquake in Afghanistan.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said Pakistan stands with Afghan brothers and sisters in this difficult time.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan will provide all possible assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to assist the affected people in Afghanistan.

