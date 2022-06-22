News Desk

PSP leader Rizwan Kakvi joins PTI

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Rizwan Kakvi has announced joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to details, PSP leader Rizwan Kakvi has announced to join PTI. The decision comes after his meeting with PTI leader Al Zaidi.

The official announcement to join PTI will be made at a press conference shortly. Rizwan is the head of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Business Community Corporate Class.

On June 15, a former member of the National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Dasti called upon PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the latter asked him to join the party.

According to sources privy to the meeting at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House in Islamabad, Jamshed Dasti has sought PTI tickets for National Assembly and Punjab Assembly from Muzaffargarh.

On June 6, two former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders from the South Punjab region joined PTI.

According to details, former PML-N MNA Pir Iqbal Shah and former MPA Pir Amir Shah announced joining PTI after meeting with the former prime minister Imran Khan at Bani Gala. While former PML-N MNA Pir Iqbal Shah and former MPA Pir Amir Shah have reached Bani Gala to meet former prime minister Imran Khan.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Money Laundering Case: Court grants interim bail to Moonis Elahi

Islamabad

PM expresses grief over loss of precious lives due to earthquake in Afghanistan

Islamabad

Rain-windstorm with thundershower expected in major cities

Lahore

Didn’t waste time during 14-year imprisonment: Asif Zardari

Karachi

Highest ever daily inflows worth $57 mln recorded in Roshan Digital Account: SBP

Islamabad

Earthquake jolts parts of KP, Punjab

Karachi

Karachi Games to be held on Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan, says Wahab

Karachi

LG Minister for taking precautionary steps before monsoon

Karachi

CM Murad directs police to show zero tolerance against lawlessness

Karachi

Court issues notice to FIA over plea against Dania Malik

1 of 8,427

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More