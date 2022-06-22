Rain-windstorm with thundershower expected in major cities

Rain-windstorm with thundershower is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during next twelve hours.

However, hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad seventeen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-two, Karachi thirty, Peshawar and Quetta eighteen, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad fifteen and Murree eleven degree centigrade.

According to met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy with chances of rain-windstorm and thundershower is expected in Srinagar and Leh, cloudy with rain-windstorm and thundershower isolated heavy fall and few hail storm during morning hours in Jammu, cloudy with chances of rain-windstorm and thundershower, few heavy fall during morning hours in Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian, cloudy with rain-windstorm and thundershower, few heavy fall during morning hours in Baramulla.