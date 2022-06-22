News Desk

Rain-windstorm with thundershower expected in major cities

Rain-windstorm with thundershower is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during next twelve hours.

However, hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:
Islamabad seventeen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-two, Karachi thirty, Peshawar and Quetta eighteen, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad fifteen and Murree eleven degree centigrade.
According to met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy with chances of rain-windstorm and thundershower is expected in Srinagar and Leh, cloudy with rain-windstorm and thundershower isolated heavy fall and few hail storm during morning hours in Jammu, cloudy with chances of rain-windstorm and thundershower, few heavy fall during morning hours in Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian, cloudy with rain-windstorm and thundershower, few heavy fall during morning hours in Baramulla.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Money Laundering Case: Court grants interim bail to Moonis Elahi

National

PSP leader Rizwan Kakvi joins PTI

Islamabad

PM expresses grief over loss of precious lives due to earthquake in Afghanistan

Lahore

Didn’t waste time during 14-year imprisonment: Asif Zardari

Karachi

Highest ever daily inflows worth $57 mln recorded in Roshan Digital Account: SBP

Islamabad

Earthquake jolts parts of KP, Punjab

Karachi

Karachi Games to be held on Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan, says Wahab

Karachi

LG Minister for taking precautionary steps before monsoon

Karachi

CM Murad directs police to show zero tolerance against lawlessness

Karachi

Court issues notice to FIA over plea against Dania Malik

1 of 9,969

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More