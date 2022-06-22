SC suspends LHC orders over assistants for Hajj

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday suspended the orders of Lahore High Court (LHC) against selection of assistants for Hajj pilgrims.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial discussed the matter of selection of assistants for Hajj arrangements. The bench remarked that in general the SC does not interfere in the interim order but in view of the difficulties faced by the pilgrims, they are suspending the order of the High Court.

The Additional Attorney General (AAG) argued that the order of the High Court is affecting the Hajj arrangements, assistants are selected to serve the pilgrims.

The selection of assistants for the pilgrims is a requirement of the Saudi government, he said.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial inquired that who has been charged with the selection of assistants and pays the compensation.

The AAG said that names are sought from government departments for selection of assistants, while compensation of assistants is given by the concerned department.

Pilgrims arriving in Saudi Arabia will face difficulties if the ruling is not suspended, said AAG.