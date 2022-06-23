News Desk

Bomb explosion in scrap shop kills father, son in Wana

A man and his four-year-old son were killed when a bomb exploded at a junk dealer’s shop in Wana, the capital of South Waziristan District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Wednesday.

According to details, a scrap dealer Wadood was crushing a mortar shell to extract metal from it when it suddenly exploded, killing him on the spot and injuring his son and five other persons.

The injured were rushed to Wana Hospital where the minor by succumbed to his wounds. Meanwhile, police have also started investigation.

