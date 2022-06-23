Chairman CDA visits Rainwater Harvesting Recharge Well at Sector I-8

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Capital Development Authority visited Rainwater Harvesting Recharge Well constructed in Sector I-8.

Chairman PCRW, his team including DG Water Management and officers of relevant departments were also present on this occasion. Forty recharge wells have been constructed at various places in the city and this recharge well-constructed in Sector I-8 alone has saved about one million gallon of rain water from being wasted.

This well has been constructed at a place in Sector I-8 where water usually stood for 12 to 14 hours due to rains which was lost in flowing streams. These water rechargeable wells also have a special filtration system that keeps the water clean from contaminants.

These wells are about 150 to 160 feet deep. This water is absorbed into the subsoil which helps in raising the ground water level.

Flow meters and devices have been installed on rechargeable wells to help measure the amount of water going underground. In this regard, the recent rains have saved about two to three million gallons of water from just two rechargeable wells. The other 38 rechargeable wells data will be reviewed at the end of the season.

It has been observed that even a small amount of rain increases the ground water level.

Work is in full swing to build 60 more rechargeable wells, which will be completed soon. Similarly, in the first phase, 100 rechargeable wells will be constructed in the light of the results of which all government buildings and schools in Islamabad will also be constructed.

The Chairman, Capital Development Authority, while instructing the officers of the concerned departments, said that these rechargeable wells should be maintained on daily basis.