Change in weather in June after decades

Peshawar-Recent cold weather in the region in the summer season has re-emerged after several decades as June 13, 1981 had also witnessed the same cold weather.

However, climate experts believe that research needs to be conducted to find out whether or not this weather pattern of June persists in the next year too.

The weather normally remains around 45C in the month of June. However, this year June reported around 20C temperature, turning the weather much colder. Also, people heaved a sigh of relief as they were also ready suffering due to immense heat wave, amid the problem of power load-shedding.

It merits a mention here that Peshawar had witnessed comparatively lower temperature in the same month decades ago when the temperature had been recorded 17C on June 13, 1981, according to Met office officials.

Many people, especially children, even fell ill due to the sudden and massive change in the weather. Some people suffered from fever while others complained of other petty health issues such as body aches.

Discussing the immense change from being too hot to cold in June, Deputy Director Meteorological Department in Peshawar Dr Muhammad Fahim said that the phenomenon of climate change is assessed temporally.

“Atmosphere is beyond political boundaries. For climate change, experts assess the period of 30 years of more than this, and also it involves a huge area,” Dr Fahim added.

He said that if this weather pattern of June again emerged in the next or more years, it would mean that it is a result of climate change.

“But sometimes a weather pattern emerges just once, which is called outlier. This means there may be some temporary causes, and this weather pattern disappears the next year,” he added.

To a question about climate change, he said it is not necessary that climate change only results in the weather turning hotter with the passage of time, but that the climate change means the weather would not be constant but would kept on changing from cold to hot or the vice versa.

Climate change experts also believe that KP province is more vulnerable to climate change, particularly its central districts including Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, etc. Recently the wheat crop was weak in these districts and some environmentalists believe that the environment of these districts is getting more suitable for production and cultivation of fruit while the soil of the southern districts are now more suitable for the production of wheat and maize crops.