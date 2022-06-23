Conducive investment atmosphere in Punjab: CM

Lahore-A delegation of businessmen and investors of the Federation of Saudi Chamber led by Fahed Al-Bash met Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and expressed keen interest in investment in different sectors including agriculture and livestock.

Talking on this occasion, the CM said that a conducive investment atmosphere was provided in Punjab.

It was time to transform long-standing brotherly relations into durable economic partnership, he added and pointed out that thousands of acres of arid land in Cholistan could be turned into a green oasis through technology.

The expansion in economic partnership would also benefit the people of both the counties, he said. The CM assured to provide every possible facility to the Saudi investors and added that vast investment opportunities were available in different sectors in Punjab.

“Saudi Arabia is a trustworthy friend of Pakistan and it has fully supported the country in every hour of trial,” he said. The people of Punjab would fully appreciate the Saudi cooperation, he added.

Fahad Al-Bash showed interest in benefiting from investment opportunities available in agriculture, livestock and other sectors.

Provincial Minister Sardar Awais Leghari also spoke on this occasion. Chief secretary, chairman P&D, LCCI president Nauman Kabir and other officials were also present.

Relief to common man top

priority: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday presided over the provincial parliamentary party meeting which reviewed strategy regarding approval of the financial year 2022-23 budget. Provincial ministers, MPAs of PML-N and PPP attended the meeting.

The CM while addressing the meeting underscored that the government’s full focus was on providing relief to the common man in the budget. He said, “People are having expectations from us and we have to come up to their expectations. Constitutional crisis has been intentionally created in Punjab for three months”.

Hamza Shahbaz said that despite facing all hurdles, Rs 200 billion subsidy had been provided to the people of Punjab for the provision of subsidized flour. He said that the government would continue taking measures with sole intention of providing relief to the masses as bringing ease in life of common man was a priority.

CM grieved over losses in

Afghanistan

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in an earthquake in Afghanistan and extended sympathies to the Afghan brethren. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CM expressed sadness over the loss of lives and property and assured that the people and the government of Pakistan were standing alongside their brethren in Afghanistan.

The CM prayed for early recovery of the injured ,and said that the sympathies of the Punjab government were with the affected families.

CM condoles death of mother of Senator Nuzhat Sadiq

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of the mother of Senator Nuzhat Sadiq. In his condolence message, the chief minister expressed heartfelt sympathy and grief with Senator Nuzhat Sadiq and the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear the irreparable los