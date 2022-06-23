News Desk

‘Economy on ventilator, political system in the ICU’

Former Defence Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that the country’s economy is in the ventilator while the political system of the country is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

 

The Awami Muslim League (AML) Cheif took to Twitter to criticize the incumbent government’s economic and political policies and said that our economy is on a ventilator while politics is in ICU.

He that Musharraf’s denial to come back to Pakistan has blocked Nawaz’s return too. The real budget is yet to be presented, which will worsen the conditions, he added.

 

Sheikh added that the federal cabinet looks like a flea market of ‘special assistants’. The government will increase the electricity and gas prices in July, causing a storm of inflation, he added.

The AML head said that depriving overseas Pakistanis of their right to vote and amending the NAB laws and benefiting from them are criminal offences.

Corrupt robbers and criminals have been imposed upon the country, he added.

