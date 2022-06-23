Elahi warns Punjab govt of ‘strict action’ in case of by-polls rigging

Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) leader and Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday warned the Punjab government of strict action in case of any attempt to rig the upcoming by-elections in Punjab.

During the meeting with PML-Q Rawalpindi delegation, Pervaiz Elahi said that we will fully support PTI and run its elections campaign, adding that the incumbent government has been exposed.

The current rulers have no plan to revive the country from economic crisis, he added.

The Punjab Assembly speaker further said that the Punjab government should refrain from rigging and use of police force during the upcoming Punjab by-polls otherwise we will take strict action against them.