Faisal assures tribesmen to resolve land disputes  

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur on Wednesday said that the provincial government is pursuing a policy of resolving public issues through mutual dialogue and understanding that has always yielded fruitful results.

Talking to Koki-Khel Jirga led by MPA Bilawal Afridi at his office, he said that land disputes and concerns of the Koki-Khel tribe in Regi Lalma Township (RMT) will also be addressed amicably. The Jirga briefed him about issues relating to land dispute in RMT and streamlining TMAs in the merged district of Khyber.

The minister assured that all issues of the tribesmen would be resolved on priority basis. He said that a cabinet sub-committee comprising concerned ministers including finance minister, members of provincial assembly and Koki Khel elite would be set up for issue related to RMT to resolve the land dispute once for all for which, he revealed, he had obtained consent of the Chief Minister and with his approval, the committee and its ToRs will be announced soon.

Regarding performance of TMAs in Khyber district, Faisal Amin said that local government system has been introduced and activated in all integrated districts while LG elections have also been held in peaceful and transparent manner.

“The provincial government is making LG system fully functional in all merged districts and in addition to provide required resources and facilities to TMAs there, modern machinery and equipment are being provided as well, so that all problems of the people could be solved at local level according to wishes of local people,” he said.

He revealed that the government would take concrete steps for the construction of high-rise commercial buildings and markets in the merged districts and promotion of commercial activities in order to improve the economic condition of the local people there.

He assured that rest of the issues of the Jirga would also be resolved at appropriate level.