First China-Pakistan Belt and Road Transportation and Logistics Conference held at NUST

ISLAMABAD – The first China-Pakistan ‘Belt and Road’ Transportation and Logistics conference was held on Wednesday under the umbrella of Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The forum was jointly initiated by the Shandong Jiaotong University, Kashgar University and National University of Sciences and Technology keeping in view the rapid development of world logistics, significant progress in the construction of China Pakistan Economic Corridor and the deepening of China-Pakistan friendship.

Renowned researchers from the Research Institute of the Ministry of Transport of China, professors from other world-renowned universities delivered keynote speeches. At the same time, several presidents and branch deans from Shandong Jiaotong University, Xinjiang Kashgar University and Pakistan National University of Sciences and Technology also attended the forum.

From Pakistan, National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Pro Rector Academics Dr. Usman, Principal of School of Social Sciences and Humanities Dr. Ashfaque Hassan Khan, Director NIPS Brig (R) Amir Yaqoob and Assistant Professor Farah Naaz participated. China Study Centre at NUST played a vital role in connecting with Chinese Universities believing that Pakistan and China will work together, grow together and the successful project of CPEC will contribute to the prosperity of both countries.