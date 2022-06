At least four people were killed in a tragic car accident in Muzaffarabad.

According to details, a car traveling from the Komi Kot area of Muzaffarabad to Chattar Klass met with a tragic accident at Khairian Jesswa, as it fell into a deep ravine and three persons in the car died on the spot.

While an injured man was rescued in critical condition but he also succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital.