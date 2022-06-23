News Desk

Gold prices decline by Rs4,600, trades at Rs140,700 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 4600 per tola and was sold at Rs 140,700 on Thursday against its sale at Rs.145,300 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs 3943 and was sold at Rs 120,628 against its sale at Rs 124,571 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs 110,575 against its sale at Rs 114,190, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs 1560 and Rs 1,337.44 respectively.

