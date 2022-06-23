News Desk

Hot weather expected in most parts of country

Mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Quetta twenty degree centigrade, Murree fifteen, Lahore twenty-five, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-one, Gilgit thirteen and Muzaffarabad nineteen degree centigrade.

According to met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Leh and Pulwama, hot and dry in Jammu while partly cloudy and dry in Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

SC reserves verdict in Dua Zehra case

Karachi

Six drown in lake near Boat Basin, 3 dead, 2 rescued

Lahore

Punjab CM summons cabinet session today

Karachi

Rupee makes sharp recovery against US dollar on IMF breakthrough

Karachi

Power tariff likely to increase by Rs11.34 for K-Electric consumers

Islamabad

Pakistan has been ‘saved from bankruptcy’: Miftah Ismail

Islamabad

‘Economy on ventilator, political system in the ICU’

Karachi

Farooq Sattar’s mother passes away in Karachi

Lahore

Plane makes emergency landing in Lahore after bird strike

Islamabad

Pakistan Dispatches Relief Assistance to Earthquake-Hit Afghanistan

1 of 9,978

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More