Hot weather expected in most parts of country

Mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Quetta twenty degree centigrade, Murree fifteen, Lahore twenty-five, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-one, Gilgit thirteen and Muzaffarabad nineteen degree centigrade.

According to met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Leh and Pulwama, hot and dry in Jammu while partly cloudy and dry in Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.