It will take time for the country to get back on its feet: Maryam Nawaz

“We are aware of the plight of the people but it will take time for the country to get back on its feet,” Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz said Thursday.

Jamiat Ahle Hadees Pakistan chief Senator Professor Sajid Mir met PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz at Jati Umra and discussed in detail the overall situation of the country.

During the meeting, Professor Sajid described the meeting with PML-N leader and former PM Nawaz Sharif in London and conveyed an important message to Maryam Nawaz.

On the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said that at present there is a PDM government in the federation, and in Punjab also the government is being run with the coalition partners.

She said, “We are aware of the plight of the people, while inflation and other issues have to be addressed by all national political parties.”

She said it will take time for the country to get back on its feet, adding that the previous government led by Imran Khan left Pakistan internationally isolated.