Minister reviews progress on uplift projects in Mohmand

Peshawar-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Public Health Engineering Shakeel Ahmed, while reviewing the ongoing work on Saro Kaly Yakaghund water supply scheme in district Mohmand, on Wednesday said that all uplift projects would be completed on time to ensure basic amenities of life to the people of merged tribal districts.

Addressing a public gathering at Khwezai Mohmand, he said that KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has sent him to the district to inspect the progress on all ongoing uplift projects. He said that education was pre-requisite to achieve progress. “New schools are being established and teachers are being recruited through Parent Teacher Council, so that literacy rate could be improved.” He said that second shifts in all public schools in the district would be started soon.

Shakeel Ahmad said that PTI government was prioritising health, education and clean drinking water schemes in the merged districts. He assured the tribal elders that he would take up all the local issues with the Chief Minister and hoped that the same would be addressed in near future.

The minister on the occasion announced a water supply scheme for Bhai Dak Complex.