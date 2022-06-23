News Desk

NA-245 by-poll: PTI candidate submits nomination papers

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Mahmood Moulvi Thursday has submitted the nomination papers for NA-245 Karachi by-elections.

The PTI Mahmood Moulvi is considered one of the ideological leaders of PTI. He has also served as the Senior Vice President of the Karachi Division. He was later appointed Special Assistant for Maritime Affairs.

It is pertinent to mention that the seat fell vacant after the demise of PTI MNA Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

