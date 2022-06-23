News Desk

Pakistan reports 268 coronavirus cases, 1 death in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported one death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,532,732. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,385 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 268 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 12,513 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 268 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 2.14 percent.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Four killed in car accident in Muzaffarabad

National

It will take time for the country to get back on its feet: Maryam Nawaz

National

Elahi warns Punjab govt of ‘strict action’ in case of by-polls rigging

National

Will take tough decisions to put country on path of development: PM

National

Bomb explosion in scrap shop kills father, son in Wana

Islamabad

SC reserves verdict in Dua Zehra case

Karachi

Six drown in lake near Boat Basin, 3 dead, 2 rescued

Lahore

Punjab CM summons cabinet session today

Karachi

Rupee makes sharp recovery against US dollar on IMF breakthrough

Karachi

Power tariff likely to increase by Rs11.34 for K-Electric consumers

1 of 9,978

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More