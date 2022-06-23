PM vows to steer Pakistan out of current economic crisis

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated that the coalition government will complete its constitutional term and steer the country out of the current economic crisis.

Addressing the Senators of PML-N in Islamabad today (Thursday), he said the nation is facing economic challenges due to the wrong decisions of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government.

The Prime Minister said the PTI government accepted the conditions of the International Monetary Fund to impose 30 rupees Petroleum Development Levy and 17 percent General Sales Tax and later violated this agreement.

He said it is the first time in history that the government has introduced a direct tax on the net income of rich people in the next fiscal year budget.

The Prime Minister said the government is committed to saving the poor segment of society from the impact of increased petroleum prices and it is providing a targeted subsidy of 2000 rupees per month.

He said the government will take further steps to provide maximum relief to the common man.

Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed government’s stance of restoring the cordial relationship with China, brother Islamic countries, and global institutions.

He said government is taking practical steps to end load-shedding in the country.