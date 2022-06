Power tariff likely to increase by Rs11.34 for K-Electric consumers

As nation faces rising fuel cost and inflation, the power tariff is also likely to increase by whopping Rs11.34 for K-Electric consumers.

According to sources, power tariff is likely to increase under the head of fuel price adjustment for month of May. Consumers will burdened by additional Rs22.65 billion.

Sources say that K-Electric has submitted applications in NEPRA for hike in the power tariff.