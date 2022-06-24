Buses provided by Chinese company start operation in Larkana

LARKANA – Following a successful trial, the intra-city bus service under “Peoples Bus Service” started benefiting the residents of Larkana, Sindh on Thursday. According to a Gwadar Pro’s report, the service provided the people of Larkana with a comfortable, convenient, and affordable journey experience and created jobs for the local community.

A batch of 10 buses arrived in the city of Larkana on Monday, followed by its successful test drive the following day. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday during his visit to the city inspected the newly arrived buses and directed authorities concerned to “start Intra-City Bus Service from June 23, so that people of Larkana City get benefited,” according to an official statement.

“The Minister was delighted and congratulated the people of Larkana on modern and comfortable transport service,” reads the statement.

The buses are manufactured by Higer Bus Company, which is based in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province of China. These buses are fully air-conditioned and feature state-of-the-art amenities including free Wi-Fi, CCTV cameras, fire-fighting systems, emergency exits, bus stop buttons, and automatic doors.

Each bus will facilitate 31 passengers including two seats for the disabled. The buses with a maximum capacity of 80 passengers are also reserved for persons with disabilities and women in buses.

The ‘Peoples Bus Service’ is a project of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA). The bus will operate 8.3 kilometers from the New Bus terminal to Quaid-e-Awam UET at the Airport Road. It will cover areas like Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Sindh University campus, IBA school Sachal Colony, Chandka Medical College, High Court, SSP office, Shahnawaz Library, etc.

SSWMB remains active

to facilitate people

during rain

The staff of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) remained active on the occasion of the first rain of pre-monsoon and physical presence of all staff was being ensured in the field for timely redressal of the complaints.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Managing Director SSWMB Zubair Ahmad Channa visited different areas at night and inspected the drainage arrangements, said the SSWMB spokesperson on Thursday. The officers and staff of the SSWMB made immediate arrangements and carried out the drainage work on time.

The officers along with staff remained on the roads till late at night. Several roads have been cleared after drainage while emergency was declared to cope with the situation in case of more rains. The MD Solid Waste has directed the officials concerned for timely collection and sweeping of garbage in the districts South and Central and said that private contractors should not be negligent and pick up garbage in time.

Meanwhile, the staff carried out drainage work with brush and broom while dewatering machines were also used to remove water from some places in districts East, South, Malir, Kemari, West, Korangi and Central after rain on Wednesday night. Teams were also mobilized to provide relief to the citizens.

The public is urged to register their grievances through the SSWMB’s complaints centres at head office’s WhatsApp no. 03181030851, Landline no. 99333702 and Complaints App (SSWMB Complaints Karachi).