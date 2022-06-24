News Desk

COAS commends Pakistan Navy’s sacrifices for defending maritime frontiers

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan Navy s history is studded with glorious traditions of valour and sacrifices.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief was addressing the participants of the 51st Pakistan Navy Staff Course at Pakistan Navy War College in Lahore.

He emphasized that Pakistan Navy is a formidable force defending the maritime frontiers of the country and has always lived up to the expectations of the nation.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa also laid a floral wreath at Shahuada Monument to pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan.

