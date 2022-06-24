Our Staff Reporter

Control room set up to monitor security for 1st phase of Sindh LG polls

HYDERABAD – A control room has been set up at the office of Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar in order to keep a watch on the election process, law-and-order and other related situation during the first phase of Sindh Local Government elections, 2022.
Moreover, Office Superintendent Asad Ali Memon has been assigned as the focal person to monitor and prevent untoward situation that may arise during the electioneering process. Control room would start working from June 25 and would continue till June 26, 2022.
The first phase of Sindh local government elections is scheduled on June 26, Sunday.

