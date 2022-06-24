News Desk

Court grants interim bail to Imran Khan till July 6

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has been granted interim bail by the court till July 6 in 10 cases of vandalism during his long march call on May 25.

The PTI chairman on Friday came to attend the hearing of his bail applications seeking interim bails in 10 cases registered against him on the charges of damaging public properties and arson incidents during the PTI long march last month.

District and sessions judge Kamran Basharat Mufti granted Imran interim bail till July 6 while directing the former premier to submit surety bonds worth Rs5,000 in every case.

During his visit, strong security measure were taken while common people were restricted to enter the court.

