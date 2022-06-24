CPEC to enhance Balochistan govt’s tax collection: Minister

QUETTA – Finance Minister of Balochistan Province Sardar Abdur Rehman Khaitran said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would enhance the provincial government’s tax collection, says a report published by Gwadar Pro on Thursday.

Speaking at a post-budget news conference here, the minister predicted that the CPEC projects and development of mining sectors would increase tax and non-tax revenue of the province in the future.

“CPEC will multiply tax collection. Billions of rupees have been allocated for plenty of mega projects to be initiated in Balochistan. The businesses (as a result of the investments) will provide tax,” he maintained.

He added: “These include Nag-Washuk road project, construction of small and medium dams, water solar schemes, highway security projects, provision of laptops and internship to students and dams and roads for south Balochistan.”

To a question, the minister mentioned that the government accorded priority to the education, employment and health sectors as 1.8 million families will be provided health cards facility. “A total of 8,000 people mainly from Chaghi and Taftan areas of Balochistan will be given employment opportunities as agreed upon by the mining company in the Reko Diq project,” he contended.

Khaitran underscored that the government took serious steps for resolving the Reko Diq investment dispute and tried to bring maximum possible benefit to the province along with foreign direct investments, in addition to bringing vast economic resources and employment opportunities.