‘Disqualification reference could be filed against you’, Ayaz Sadiq warns Akbar Chitrali

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq on Friday warned Abdul Akbar Chitrali that if he does not sit on treasury benches then a reference could be filed against his disqualification.

Addressing the National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq that Akbar Chitrali should decide he wants the development for his constituency people or NA seat, adding that he should sit with the government and resolve the issue through negotiations otherwise a reference could be filed against his disqualification.

Replying to this, Maulana Abdul Kabar Chitrali said that if the reference against him is ready then bring it and what is the status of Ayaz Sadiq to bring reference against him. I will answer the reference, he said.

