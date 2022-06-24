News Desk

Foreign exchange: SBP reserves fall $748mn to $8.24bn

Foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) declined by $748 million during the week ended on June 17.

Sharing a break-up of the foreign reserves position, the central bank said that the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stand at $8,237.7 million.

According to details shared by the central bank, the overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $14,210.4 million. Net reserves held by banks amounted to $5,972.7 million.

The central bank said the decrease came mainly due to external debt repayments. However, it added that “SBP reserves are expected to increase in coming days on realisation of proceeds of CDB (China Development Bank) loan.”

Pakistan, China ink $2.3bn loan deal

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail Wednesday said Pakistan signed a RMB 15 billion ($2.3 billion) loan facility agreement with a Chinese consortium of banks.

The finance minister announced the development on his official Twitter handle.

“Inflow is expected within a couple of days. We thank the Chinese government for facilitating this transaction,” he wrote in a tweet.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

US dollar strikes back as Pakistani rupee tumbles

Lahore

CM Hamza directs steps to control crime

Islamabad

Mainly hot, dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country

Karachi

Govt decides to hike power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit in three months

Islamabad

20 outlaws arrested, arms, over 3kg charas recovered

Islamabad

Supplementary budget lands under scrutiny in Punjab PA

Islamabad

PNS frigate Taimur commissioned in China

Islamabad

Punjab cabinet to include 19 new ministers, advisors

Lahore

Punjab cabinet discards 11 toll plazas

Islamabad

RCD organises first research, innovation summit

1 of 9,987

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More