Govt decides to hike power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit in three months

People of Pakistan will get another shock as the government of Pakistan has decided to hike the power tariff once again.

As per sources, there will be an increase of Rs 7.91 in the prices of power tariff per unit in three months. While the power tariff will be increasing by Rs 3.50 per unit from July 1.

From August 1, the price will further be increased by Rs 3.50 per unit in August while in September, it will increase by 91 paisa. The basic power tariff will be sold at Rs 24.82 per unit.

As per the sources in NEPRA, the surge in the prices will not be implemented on people who will be consuming less than 200 units.