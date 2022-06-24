News Desk

Hajj pilgrims offer Jummah prayers at Masjid-ul-Haram

Hundreds of thousands of Hajj Pilgrims from all over the world, including Pakistan, offered Jummah Prayer at Masjid-ul-Haram on Friday.

In the Friday sermon, the Imam-e-Ka’aba stressed unity among the Muslims around the world and said that unity of the Islamic world is the need of the hour.

On this occasion, special arrangements were made by Pakistan Hajj Mission to ensure timely transportation of pilgrims to Masjid-ul-Haram.

The Mission ensured the timely departure of Hajj Pilgrims, through a special shuttle service, from their residence.

Special duties were assigned to Hajj seasonal staff to provide necessary guidance to Pilgrims at all different gates of the Haram.

The whole process was monitored by Director General Hajj Makkah Abrar Mirza while other officials including Director F & C Hajj Operation Makkah Syed Mushahid Hussain also present on the occasion.

