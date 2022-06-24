Hina Khar leads Pakistan delegation at CFAMM in Rwanda

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has called for recognizing democracy, rule of law, good governance and respect for human rights as bedrocks of peace and stability within and among the nations.

She was addressing the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministerial Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda.

Issues of common concern including sustainable and inclusive development, post-Covid recovery and democracy, peace and governance came under discussion.

Addressing the meeting, the Minister of State stressed that these values, especially respect for human rights, including the right to self-determination will only gain wider traction if they are applied universally and without discrimination.

She underscored that the rights of one individual cannot take precedence over those of another. All must enjoy inherent and equal rights, and no distinction must be made on the basis of caste, color, gender, faith or creed.

On the sidelines, the Minister of State held useful bilateral meetings with the UK Minister for South Asia, Commonwealth and the UN Lord Tariq Ahmad, Foreign Minister of Jamaica Kamina Johnson Smith, Foreign Minister of Dominica Dr Kenneth Darroux and Foreign Minister of Sierra Leone, Professor David J Francis.

The Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting is taking place after four years, making it the first such Commonwealth gathering in the post Pandemic period.