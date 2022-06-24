K-Electric seeks Rs11.34 per unit increase in power tariff

KARACHI – The K-Electric is all set to give another electric shock to the people of Karachi, for it has formally requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to increase the price of electricity by Rs11.34 per unit on Thursday.

According to the official sources, the K-Electric has requested the Nepra to increase the price of electricity on account of monthly fuel cost adjustment for the month of May last.

The Nepra will conduct a hearing on the historic rise in power tariffs on account of fuel cost adjustment on July 4 next.

It merits a mention here that the people of Karachi will have to bear an additional burden of Rs22.65 billion after the proposed increase in power tariffs.

HMC declares rain emergency

The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has declared a rain emergency and cancelled the leaves of all the staff.

The HMC’s spokesman informed here on Thursday that the Administrator HMC Fakir Shakir had asked the Director Health Aqeel Ahmed Khanzada to engage the sanitary staff particularly in the low lying areas for cleanliness works.

The Administrator said the routine disposal of solid waste should be ensured and expedited in view of the rain situation.

The spokesman apprised that the HMC’s staff cleaned dozens of localities in City and Latifabad towns and removed the garbage heaps.