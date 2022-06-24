Our Staff Reporter

K-Electric seeks Rs11.34 per unit increase in power tariff

KARACHI – The K-Electric is all set to give another electric shock to the people of Karachi, for it has formally requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to increase the price of electricity by Rs11.34 per unit on Thursday.
According to the official sources, the K-Electric has requested the Nepra to increase the price of electricity on account of monthly fuel cost adjustment for the month of May last.
The Nepra will conduct a hearing on the historic rise in power tariffs on account of fuel cost adjustment on July 4 next.
It merits a mention here that the people of Karachi will have to bear an additional burden of Rs22.65 billion after the proposed increase in power tariffs.
HMC declares rain emergency
The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has declared a rain emergency and cancelled the leaves of all the staff.
The HMC’s spokesman informed here on Thursday that the Administrator HMC Fakir Shakir had asked the Director Health Aqeel Ahmed Khanzada to engage the sanitary staff particularly in the low lying areas for cleanliness works.
The Administrator said the routine disposal of solid waste should be ensured and expedited in view of the rain situation.
The spokesman apprised that the HMC’s staff cleaned dozens of localities in City and Latifabad towns and removed the garbage heaps.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Columns

The Irish are leading

Columns

A failing democracy?

National

Past in Perspective

Gwader

China is Pakistan’s closest friend, not East India Company: PM

Islamabad

Govt to slap 10pc super tax on affluent class, says Miftah

Islamabad

PTI leader rejects ‘Super Tax’ on large-scale manufacturing units

Islamabad

Pak officials confirm Mumbai attacks mastermind’s arrest

Islamabad

Ranjha refutes Imran’s charges of political engineering in 2013 polls

Islamabad

Arrest sans search warrant ‘not sufficient ground’ to grant bail to a drug-pusher: SC

National

COAS exalts Armed Forces’ role in tackling national security challenges proficiently

1 of 1,336

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More