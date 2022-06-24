Mainly hot, dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country

Mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad twenty degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-seven, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-two, Quetta twenty-one, Gilgit thirteen and Murree fifteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and hot weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama and Baramulla, hot and dry in Jammu, Anantnag and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla fourteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-two, Leh seven, Anantnag and Shopian thirteen degree centigrade.