Minorities enjoy equal rights in KP: Mushtaq

PESHAWAR -Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Thursday said that minority communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa enjoy equal rights and they are free to observe their religious and traditional events without any fear.
Talking to a delegation of minorities’ community led by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Minority Affairs Wazirzada and MPAs Ravi Kumar and Sardar Ranjit Singh here at the Governor House, he appreciated the role of minorities in promotion of inter-faith harmony, brotherhood and tolerance.
During the meeting, the minorities’ delegation appreciated the measures taken by the provincial government for the welfare and development of minorities.

