Pakistan among other countries affected by sanctions on Russia: FO

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said on Friday that sanctions on Russia have affected many developing countries including Pakistan.

Addressing weekly press briefing in Islamabad on Friday, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with his Afghan counterpart Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund over telephone and offered condolences over the deaths and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured in the earthquake in Paktika province and its adjoining areas and the floods in different provinces across the country.

The spokesperson said that the truck-loads of relief goods had been sent to Afghanistan on the directives of the Prime Minister and the government and people of Pakistan were ready to extend all possible cooperation to alleviate the suffering of their Afghan brothers in this difficult time.

Iftikhar further said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his virtual address to the first meeting of the Group of Friends over fight against disinformation at the United Nations to promote and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms, said that Pakistan, like many other countries, has also been the target of targeted campaigns in this regard.

The Foreign Minister stressed that this scourge of disinformation should be tackled nationally and internationally, he said.

The spokesperson went on to say that Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar is in Kigali, Rwanda to head Pakistani delegation during the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. The Minister of State, who attended the Commonwealth Foreign Ministers  Meeting yesterday, will present Pakistan s views at the meeting and in bilateral meetings.

