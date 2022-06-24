PCB chief wants good ties with PM Shehbaz

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja on Friday while expressing a desire on building good relationships with incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan had cut off contact with him.

Addressing a press conference after the Board of Governors Meeting in Lahore on Friday, he said that the former PM had cut off contact with him soon after he was removed from office.

“I have not talked to Imran Bhai for a long time,” the PCB chairman responds to the query, however, Raja while expressing a desire to establish good ties with the incumbent PM and said continuity is important for the betterment of the cricket organizing body.

Raja went on to say that we cannot live under speculations and I think continuity is important even if there are political differences.

“Our Prime Minister is our Patron in Chief and we have requested for his time, we will apprise him of our work if he met us.” “I don’t think there is a need for ego here, he said and added at the end we all want the progress of cricket.

The PCB chairman further said that the chairman should be removed every time if there is anything in the constitution, otherwise fulfilling individuals will not be in favor of cricket.