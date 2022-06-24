News Desk

PM announces 10% ‘poverty alleviation tax’ on large scale industries

The government has decided to impose ten percent “poverty alleviation tax” on large scale industries of the country.

This was announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a video message after chairing meeting of his economic team in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister said teams will be formed to collect tax after the passage of budget bill.

The industries on which 10 percent to be levied included automobiles, cigarette, cement, steel, sugar and LNG terminal.

The premier took the nation into confidence over what he described as “tough” budget decisions. He said that the coalition government made “courageous” decisions to protect the country from “serious dangers”.

He recalled that the government had two options when it first came to power, to call fresh elections or to take tough decisions and tackle the sinking economy. “It would have been very easy to leave the public in crisis and become silent spectators like others.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan reports 309 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours

Gwader

PM to review ongoing development projects during Gwadar visit

Islamabad

Court grants interim bail to Imran Khan till July 6

Karachi

US dollar strikes back as Pakistani rupee tumbles

Islamabad

Foreign exchange: SBP reserves fall $748mn to $8.24bn

Lahore

CM Hamza directs steps to control crime

Islamabad

Mainly hot, dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country

Karachi

Govt decides to hike power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit in three months

Islamabad

Supplementary budget lands under scrutiny in Punjab PA

Islamabad

20 outlaws arrested, arms, over 3kg charas recovered

1 of 9,987

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More