News Desk

PM to review ongoing development projects during Gwadar visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to reach Gwadar on a day-long visit today (Friday) to review the ongoing development projects.

According to sources, a high level meeting will be held in Gwadar under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister during which he will be briefed on the ongoing development projects.

Sources further said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also hold a meeting with tribal elders during his visit to Gwadar.

