PNS frigate Taimur commissioned in China

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur has been commissioned at Hudong Zhonghua (HZ) Shipyard, China.

According to a press release, Head of Pakistan Navy Mission at China Commodore Rashid Mehmood Sheikh graced the occasion as chief guest. PNS Taimur is the second ship of four Type 054 A/P Frigates constructed for the Pakistan Navy. The first 054 A/P Frigate PNS Tughril joined PN Fleet in January 2022, while another two frigates of the same class are presently under construction in China.

PNS Taimur is a technologically advanced and highly capable sea asset having hi-tech weapons and sensors, latest combat management and electronic warfare system to fight under multi-threat environment. These ships will provide a sustainable boost to the combat capability of Pakistan Navy and enable it to meet emerging challenges in the domain of maritime security and regional peace.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest underlined that induction of state-of-the-art Type 054 A/P Frigates will significantly enhance Pakistan Navy’s capabilities in strengthening defence of sea frontiers. He also praised the concerted efforts made by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), China Shipbuilding Trading Company (CSTC), China Ship Development & Design Centre (CSDDC), HZ Shipyard and PLA (Navy) for the landmark achievement by timely delivery of the well-equipped and potent Frigate, said the press release received here on Thursday.

Later, Deputy Director General Military Product Dept China in his address highlighted that Pakistan and China are cognizant of changing geopolitical environment and taking effective measures to deal with the added responsibilities and evolving challenges together. He underscored that friendship between the two countries is a pillar of peace and stability in the region. The ceremony was attended by high level dignitaries from BOMETEC, OIMC, SASTIND, PLA (N) and CSSC besides Chairmen of CSTC and HZ Shipyard along with prominent figures of the Pakistan community in China.