Police, Excise Dept join hands to check tax defaulters, vehicle verification

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police Thursday joined hands with the Excise department to check the token tax defaulters and vehicle verification.

Two dedicated counters one at the excise office another at police facilitation centre F-6 would be established to submit e-challan issued to the violators through Islamabad Safe City cameras and vehicle verification. It was decided in a meeting between Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and Director Excise Bilal Ahmed, the other day.

Both sides agreed to promote mutual cooperation between both the departments and intensify action against violators.

It was decided to renew efforts against vehicles having non-pattern and fancy number plates till July 31 and token tax defaulters.

Data integration will also be done between both the departments to identify non-customs paid vehicles and to identify those involved in serious crime.

