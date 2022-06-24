Punjab cabinet discards 11 toll plazas

Lahore-Punjab government has decided to scrap 11 toll plazas for the convenience of the people.

This was decided in the fourth meeting of the provincial cabinet which was chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz at his office.

The CM directed that prisoners’ vans should be ventilated for the convenience of detainees. The cabinet decided to extend the wheat release policy and approved a two-month extension. The meeting also approved the constitution of the cabinet committee on wheat with the provincial food minister as its head.

It also approved the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab Privilege Bill 2022 and the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab Secretariat Service Bill 2022. These bills have been drafted in the light of the ordinances recently promulgated by the Punjab governor ending independent status of the Assembly secretariat. The cabinet approved to extend the contract of Director General Punjab Forensic Science Agency, Dr Ashraf Tahir, based on his performance.

The meeting endorsed the decision to purchase operational vehicles for the police while the chief minister directed that a training program be started for improving the capacity of the forensic experts. It ratified the decisions of the second meeting of the cabinet and congratulated the political and administrative team members on the budget approval from the assembly. The chief secretary and other higher officials attended the meeting.

HAMZA SHOWS CONCERN OVER RISE IN CRIME RATE

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has expressed his deep concern over the rise in crime rate in Lahore and other cities and directed to take up all necessary steps in order to protect the life and property of the people of the province.

He further directed to take indiscriminate action against the accused involved in heinous crimes. Hamza Shahbaz said that good officers had been deputed in the police department and results ought to come to surface with regard to law and order situation.

He urged the police to perform their duties in a highly proactive and efficient manner in order to control street crimes, adding that ensuring law and order is the foremost priority. “We would have to chalk out an effective mechanism about giving rewards and punishment in the police department.” He stated that those police officers reducing crime graphs would be encouraged and appreciated.

Police officers showing poor performance would be held accountable, he asserted. Hamza directed to strictly deal with those accused involved in committing crimes against the women and children. He presided over a meeting in which matters regarding law and order situation and steps being taken by the police to control crimes came under review. Provincial ministers Malik Ahmed Khan, Atta Ullah Tarar, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), concerned secretaries and senior officials attended the meeting.

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF ZARDARI’S FOSTER MOTHER

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of former president Asif Ali Zardari’s mother and Bilawal Bhutto’s grandmother.

In his condolence message, the CM conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to Zardari, Bilawal and the bereaved family members and prayed that may the departed soul rest in eternal peace.

HAMZA EXPRESSES GRIEF OVER DEATH OF DR FAROOQ SATTAR’S MOTHER

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Dr Farooq Sattar’s mother. In his condolence message, the CM conveyed his heartfelt condolence to Farooq Sattar and prayed that the departed soul rest in eternal peace.