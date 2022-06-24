Punjab cabinet to include 19 new ministers, advisors

Lahore-Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has decided to include 19 more ministers to his cabinet.

The new members will take oath on June 27.

According to details, Hamza Shehbaz has decided to extend his cabinet by adding 19 more ministers and advisors to his cabinet. A total of five advisors, five special assistants to the chief minister and 10 ministers are expected to be included in the cabinet.

Media reports said that Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Nadeem Kamran, Imran Nazir, and Rana Mashud will be included in the provincial cabinet. Usman Mehmood, Aijaz Chalana, Malik Ahmed Ali, Jugnu Mohsin and others will take oath on June 27.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman will take oath from the new cabinet members.

Punjab by-polls: probe

report sent to ecp

The provincial election commissioner has sent the probe report to the Election Commission of Pakistan after Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi levelled allegations against the election process, citing sources.

Qureshi had levelled allegations against the ECP and the Punjab government over alleged illegal actions ahead of the Punjab by-polls.

Reports said that the election commission Punjab levelled allegations against Qureshi for pressurizing the returning officer during scrutiny of the nomination papers in Multan.

The RO ordered Qureshi not to interrupt the scrutiny process, whereas the PTI vice-chairman’s personal secretary and activities threatened the EC staffers for removing oversized panaflex banners, the probe report stated.

According to the probe report, the provincial election commission asked Qureshi to provide solid evidence against the chief minister, deputy commissioner or district police officer. It added that the election code will be strictly enforced. The report also read that Rangers will be deployed during the Punjab by-polls.